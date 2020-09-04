Mary Catherine Waggle
Lewis Center - Mary Catherine Waggle passed away peacefully from natural causes on September 2, 2020 in her home in Lewis Center with family by her side.
Mary was born on April 27, 1930 in Marion to Dallos Earl and Matilda May (Oliver) Sutton. She worked over the years at Quaker Oats, Hemmerly's Flowers, Planned Parenthood, Dr. Kremer's office in Delaware, hospice, Meijer's in Lewis Center, and Costco at Polaris. She married Jack Waggle on July 27, 1947.
Mary loved people and made friends very quickly. She would light up a room and was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She would do anything for anyone and enjoyed taking care of her home and family.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Sheila (Bob) Rodgers of Pataskala; three grandsons, Lee (Amy) Burkam of Powell, Tom (Stephanie) Ellis of Grove City, and Trevis (Michele) Davie of Canal Winchester; and six great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Waggle, a daughter, Karen Sue Waggle, a sister, Virginia Brigham, and a brother, George Sutton.
There will be no calling hours observed but a graveside service was held at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens in Marion.
In lieu of memorial contributions, please do something kind for someone that can use a little help.
Snyder Funeral Home, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to handle the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituary/mary-catherine-waggle/
