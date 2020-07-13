1/
Mary Danner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Danner

Marion - Mary Alyce Danner, 97, passed away on July 10, 2020 at Heartland of Marion. She was born August 20, 1922 to Henry and Bertha (Haines) Schmelzer. Graduated from Harding High School in 1940. For several years she was the manager of the Shoe Dept. at Klines Dept. Store. In later years she worked for her son at the United Merchandise (corner of Main and Center St.). She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Elizabeth; two sons Scott and Barry; and former husband Clifford Danner. Left to cherish her memory; brother Ed (Janet) Schmelzer; sister Sue (Don) DeCamp; nieces and nephews Bucky (Agi) Schmelzer, Fred (Connie) Bartel, Leah, Eric, C.J., Brock, Jeri Lee, Judy, Patty, and Phyllis, Barb; all her friends at Seton Square; and Betty at hair designers. Many thanks to the staff at Heartland and Heartland Hospice for the care and comfort they provided. Mary requested no calling hours or services at the funeral home. There will be a graveside service at Grand Prairie Cemetery on August 20, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. (her birthday), Kevin Kehn will be officiating. Memorial Contribution can be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements handled by Edwards Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved