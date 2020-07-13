Mary Danner



Marion - Mary Alyce Danner, 97, passed away on July 10, 2020 at Heartland of Marion. She was born August 20, 1922 to Henry and Bertha (Haines) Schmelzer. Graduated from Harding High School in 1940. For several years she was the manager of the Shoe Dept. at Klines Dept. Store. In later years she worked for her son at the United Merchandise (corner of Main and Center St.). She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Elizabeth; two sons Scott and Barry; and former husband Clifford Danner. Left to cherish her memory; brother Ed (Janet) Schmelzer; sister Sue (Don) DeCamp; nieces and nephews Bucky (Agi) Schmelzer, Fred (Connie) Bartel, Leah, Eric, C.J., Brock, Jeri Lee, Judy, Patty, and Phyllis, Barb; all her friends at Seton Square; and Betty at hair designers. Many thanks to the staff at Heartland and Heartland Hospice for the care and comfort they provided. Mary requested no calling hours or services at the funeral home. There will be a graveside service at Grand Prairie Cemetery on August 20, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. (her birthday), Kevin Kehn will be officiating. Memorial Contribution can be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements handled by Edwards Funeral Service.









