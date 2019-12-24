|
Mary Elizabeth Dunn
Marion - Mary Elizabeth Dunn, age 96, of Marion, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.
Mary was born November 1, 1923 in Forest, Ohio to the late Homer L. and Francis A. (Bolenbaugh) Simpson. Here she graduated from Forest High School.
Mary married Edward M. Dunn on May 12, 1953. Together, they moved to Marion in the mid 1950's and purchased a brand new home on Eisenhower Ave. Living in Marion since, Mary worked for GTE retiring as a PBX Operator after 23 years of service.
Mary was a life-long Catholic and a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion. She was a past member of The Catholic Ladies of Columbia, American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 583, and a past Regent of The Daughters of Isabella. Mary enjoyed volunteering for The Marion County Historical Society for ten years and The St. Anthony Host Guild.
Mary will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Ed, Mary was preceded in death by brothers, Neil and Ed Simpson; and sister, Ruth Ann "Pat" Willson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church (251 N. Main St., Marion) on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 am with Father Kyle Tennant presiding. Friends may call 1 hour before the Mass and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's honor to St. Mary Church, Marion or St. Vincent de Paul, Marion.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Mary's family.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019