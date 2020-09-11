1/1
Mary Elizabeth Starner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Starner

Marion - Mary Elizabeth Starner, age 93, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Kingston Residence of Marion following an extended illness.

On August 1, 1927, Mary was born in Dayton, Ohio, one of eight children of the late John and Quintillia (Puletti) Carozza.

After completing beauty school, Mary worked as a beautician for many years in Brush Ridge, OH.

For 43 years, Mary was married to the love of her life, Harold Starner. He preceded her in death in 1990.

A woman of deep Catholic faith, Mary was a devout member of St. Mary's Church in Marion. She even wrote a book about her journey of faith, and walk with God, that she called "Simply Put." She especially loved collecting angels and portraits of Jesus.

Mary was a "heavenly" woman, who had "love in her heart for everyone." She also took pride in always looking her best.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and her husband, Christine and Peter Schuppe of California; and numerous nieces and nephews, including her dear friends and caregivers: Gale and Bob Olson who knew her as "Aunt Betty".

Including her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Nick Carozza and Robert Cancro; and five sisters: Shirley J. Carozza, Josephine Millisor, Ann Thibaut, Carmella Pitts, and Lena Olson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Mary Church (address below), with Father Kyle Tennant officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, 251 N Main St, Marion, OH 43302.

Her family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to Kingston Residence of Marion for making her feel so at home for the past year and a half, and to Capital City Hospice for their tender care of her in her final hours.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Mary's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved