Mary Elizabeth Starner
Marion - Mary Elizabeth Starner, age 93, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Kingston Residence of Marion following an extended illness.
On August 1, 1927, Mary was born in Dayton, Ohio, one of eight children of the late John and Quintillia (Puletti) Carozza.
After completing beauty school, Mary worked as a beautician for many years in Brush Ridge, OH.
For 43 years, Mary was married to the love of her life, Harold Starner. He preceded her in death in 1990.
A woman of deep Catholic faith, Mary was a devout member of St. Mary's Church in Marion. She even wrote a book about her journey of faith, and walk with God, that she called "Simply Put." She especially loved collecting angels and portraits of Jesus.
Mary was a "heavenly" woman, who had "love in her heart for everyone." She also took pride in always looking her best.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and her husband, Christine and Peter Schuppe of California; and numerous nieces and nephews, including her dear friends and caregivers: Gale and Bob Olson who knew her as "Aunt Betty".
Including her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Nick Carozza and Robert Cancro; and five sisters: Shirley J. Carozza, Josephine Millisor, Ann Thibaut, Carmella Pitts, and Lena Olson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Mary Church (address below), with Father Kyle Tennant officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, 251 N Main St, Marion, OH 43302.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to Kingston Residence of Marion for making her feel so at home for the past year and a half, and to Capital City Hospice for their tender care of her in her final hours.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Mary's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.