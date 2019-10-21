|
Mary Evelyn Beckel, 95, of LaRue, died peacefully Saturday morning October 19, 2019 at the Primrose Assisted Living in Marion.
She was born December 23, 1923 in Pike County to the late David Richard and Clara Viola (Adams) Mathena, she was also preceded in death by two husbands, Carl F. Berry, they were married January 22, 1945 and he died August 9, 1974 and Robert E. Beckel, they were married September 1, 1979 and he died December 21, 2004. Also preceding her in death was a son, William C. "Bill" Berry and two brothers, Wilder and Clarence Mathena.
Mary was an over fifty-year active member of the LaRue Baptist Church. She had worked at the Whirlpool Corp. and at Elgin West in the Cafeteria.
Mary was as longtime and dedicated member of the Mary Lenox Chapter # 98, which has merged into the George Lewis Behrens O.E.S. Chapter #504. She also belonged to the Happi Tyme Club, had volunteered over 20yrs at the Marion General Hospital and the Red Cross. She also enjoyed being part of the Weak Enders Camping Club.
Mary will be remembered as a "Lady" by those who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her children: Mike (Sok Im) Berry of Marion, Rick (Deb) Berry of LaRue, Roberta (Steve) Thompson of Las Vegas and Linda (William) Gruhler of Stockbridge, Georgia; Daughter-in-law: Bobbie Holmes of Kenton; Grandchildren: Travis (Michelle Alonso) Berry, Ryan (Renee) Berry, Dottie Berry, Rob (Kate) Thompson, Tony (Kim) Berry, Stephanie (Pete) Hernandez, Ashley (Ryan) Skidmore, Emily Berry and Josh (Fiancé Kristen Degler) Gruhler; 17 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff at Primrose for their loving care for the past 6 years and Kindred Hospice for their care and support. A special thank you to nurses Laura and CeeCee and nurse's aide Chantel for their gift of friendship and love they had for her.
Funeral services will be held Friday October 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LaRue Baptist Church, Pastor Tim Pasma will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, where there will be Eastern Star services at 7:00 pm.
Memorial gifts may be made to the LaRue Baptist Church at 217 North High Street , LaRue, OH 43332 and the Kindred Hospice at 1199 Delaware Ave #102a, Marion, OH 43302.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019