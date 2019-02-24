|
|
Mary Howard
Defiance - Mary E. Howard, 95, Defiance, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Defiance Mercy Hospital.
Mary was born January 25, 1924 to Asa and Hazel Queen in Marion, Ohio. Her father, Asa Queen was a well known Mason and director of the Marion Schauffner-Queen Funeral Home. On June 19, 1949, she married Richard Howard who preceded her in death. They were married at the First Evangelical and Reformed Church in Marion. She was a member of St John United Church of Christ, Defiance, Ohio.
She is survived by three children, Jeff (Janet) Howard, Bradenton, Florida, Ann (Randy) Sabo, Defiance, Claudia Howard Queen, Defiance, and grandson, David (Ashley) Howard, St. Petersburg, Florida, and sister-in-law, Virginia Howard, Marion, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Warren, and her grandson Jonathan Howard.
A graduate of Capital University, she taught for over 30 years in the Marion and Defiance School systems. In 2001, she was awarded Volunteer of the Year for coordinating Project Share for over a decade. She was a leader for many local service organizations. She was a frequent contributor of human interest stories to the Farmland News. In the final years of her life, she served as Residence Ambassador for Kingsbury Place.
Mary will be remembered as a loving, creative, witty, joyful, giving person of substance who faced everything in life with a positive spirit. Her motto was "If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours." She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Contributions may be made in her memory to St. John United Church of Christ, Defiance, Ohio, where a memorial service will be held Sunday, April 7th at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 24, 2019