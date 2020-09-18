Mary J. Rawlins
Marion - Mary J. Rawlins age 65 of Marion, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
She was born July 16, 1955 in Roanoke, Va., to the late Harold Crace and Annabell Sharp.
Mary was a member of Central Baptist Church and love spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Ann Rawlins of Marion, her son, Eric Lee Rawlins of Marion, ex-husband, Roy Lee Rawlins of Marion, grandchildren, Sabrina Rawlins, Madilynn Sherman, Alyssa Sherman, Ashlynn Sherman, Kaylynn Rawlins, Dylan Rawlins, Tyler Rawlins, Todd Rawlins Jr., Great granddaughter, Journee Bright, her brother, Tommy Crace of Marion, her sister, Cindy Brewer-Combs of Marion.
Visitation for Mary will be held Monday, September 21. 2020 from 12 - 1 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Due to restrictions 20 people at a time will be permitted in the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 PM at Grand Prairie Cemetery. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com