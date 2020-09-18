1/1
Mary J. Rawlins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary J. Rawlins

Marion - Mary J. Rawlins age 65 of Marion, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born July 16, 1955 in Roanoke, Va., to the late Harold Crace and Annabell Sharp.

Mary was a member of Central Baptist Church and love spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Ann Rawlins of Marion, her son, Eric Lee Rawlins of Marion, ex-husband, Roy Lee Rawlins of Marion, grandchildren, Sabrina Rawlins, Madilynn Sherman, Alyssa Sherman, Ashlynn Sherman, Kaylynn Rawlins, Dylan Rawlins, Tyler Rawlins, Todd Rawlins Jr., Great granddaughter, Journee Bright, her brother, Tommy Crace of Marion, her sister, Cindy Brewer-Combs of Marion.

Visitation for Mary will be held Monday, September 21. 2020 from 12 - 1 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Due to restrictions 20 people at a time will be permitted in the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 PM at Grand Prairie Cemetery. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved