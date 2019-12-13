Services
Mary Jayne Potts Obituary
Upper Sandusky - Mary Jayne Potts formerly of Marseilles now of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 in Wyandot Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born January 22, 1935 in Marseilles to Herbert Glenn and Bernice I. (Gongwer) Kennedy. Mary Jayne married Charles E. Potts Sept. 17, 1955 in Marseilles United Methodist Church and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2004. She is survived by a son Dennis Eugene Potts of Marion, daughter Pamela Jayne (Nathan) Bennett of Upper Sandusky, six grandchildren Jason (Julie) Potts, Columbus, Gregory (Jeanette) Potts, Chardon, Courtney Bennett, Upper Sandusky, Danielle Potts, Marion, Chelsea Bennett, Upper Sandusky, Miranda Potts, Marion, great grandchildren Jayden Bennett, Brady Potts, Andrew Potts, Jamison Potts, Lilah Potts, Henry Potts, sister Jeanne Arnold, nieces Linda Gorsuch, Laura Walker, nephew Steve Arnold and her cat Brutus.

Mary Jayne graduated from Marseilles High School class of 1953. She worked as a secretary for Ohio Weslyan University and First Citizens National Bank as a teller. Mary Jayne continued her occupation at Marseilles Elementary as a cook and then a secretary. When Marseilles closed she became a teachers aid at Union Elementary where she retired at the age of 72. Mary Jayne was a long time member of Marseilles United Methodist Church and past Sunday school teacher. She was a Youth Leader, 4-H Advisor and Cub Scout Leader. For hobbies she enjoyed hiking especially at Mohican State Park, reading, watching children and spending time with family and friends.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019 at 10:30am with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday December 16, 2019 from 4pm-7pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Marseilles United Methodist Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
