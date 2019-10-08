|
|
Mary Katheryn Yeager
Marion - Mary Katheryn Yeager age 59 joined her beloved husband and son in Heaven on October 6, 2019.
Mary spent her life as a caregiver not only at work (Marion Pointe and Eastlawn) as an LPN, but in her personal life caring and doing for family and friends in need.
Mary leaves behind a son, John (Stacy) Yeager of Marion, OH., he very much-loved grandchildren, Blake, Sarah, Kaylynn, Parker "Chunky Monkey", her siblings, Shelley (Gary) Peace of GA., Terry Schwab of Marion, OH., Kenny (Debra) Schwab of Middleton, OH., Joyce Back of Middletown, OH., John (Missy) Schwab of Marion, OH., best friend, Audrey Jarrel and many nieces, nephews and friends that adored her. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Sudesh Reddy, a great friend and doctor to Mary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Delores Schwab, her husband, Fred Yeager, her son, Patrick Schwab, her sister, Judy Schwab and her brothers, Keith and Buddy Schwab.
Visitation for Mary will Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2-4 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 4 PM with Tom Beckel officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery later.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Oct. 8, 2019