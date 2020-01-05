|
Mary Kathryne Teets, 92, of LaRue, died Saturday morning January 4, 2020 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born September 17, 1927 in Marion to the late James H. and Ila M. (Lowery) Luckett, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Teets Sr., they were married February 2, 1943 and he died May 7, 2000. Also preceding her in death was her two sons, Robert C. Jr. and Thomas G. Teets and two brothers Wayne and Jack Luckett
Surviving are her eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren
Mary was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, playing games and cooking. She had been an Avon saleslady when she was younger.
Private graveside services will be held at the LaRue Cemetery, Pastor Tim Pasma will officiate.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230
Landover, MD 20785-2356
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020