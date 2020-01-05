Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Teets
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kathryne Teets

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kathryne Teets Obituary
Mary Kathryne Teets, 92, of LaRue, died Saturday morning January 4, 2020 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born September 17, 1927 in Marion to the late James H. and Ila M. (Lowery) Luckett, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Teets Sr., they were married February 2, 1943 and he died May 7, 2000. Also preceding her in death was her two sons, Robert C. Jr. and Thomas G. Teets and two brothers Wayne and Jack Luckett

Surviving are her eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren

Mary was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, playing games and cooking. She had been an Avon saleslady when she was younger.

Private graveside services will be held at the LaRue Cemetery, Pastor Tim Pasma will officiate.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230

Landover, MD 20785-2356

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -