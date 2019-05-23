Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of Christ in Christian Union
1709 Bellefontaine Ave
Marion, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Christ in Christian Union
1709 Bellefontaine Ave
Marion, OH
Burial
Following Services
Grand Prairie Cemetery
Mary Lee Truex

Marion - Mary Lee Truex, age 102 of Marion, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at DeWolfe Place in Marion, Ohio.

Mary entered into this world on September 8, 1916 to the late Frederick Miller Grimes and Iva Mae (Searcy) Grimes Jones in Frost, TX. On October 6, 1936, she married the late Rev. Clinton Melvin Truex in Circleville, OH.

Mary was a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union. She faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher, Missionary President and headed the Sewing Circle. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister: Lydia Jean Grimes; her daughters-in-law: Sally Truex, Anne Truex and Donna Truex and her sons-in-law: David Lapin and Travis Barnwell.

Those who will cherish her memories include her children: Rev. Dr. Mel Truex of Lancaster, OH, Daniel S. Truex of Ashville, OH, Truman Bradley Truex of Marion, OH, Sonja Lee Barnwell of Morral, OH and Janice Yvonne Lappin of Venice, FL; her brother: Frederick Miller (Sally) Grimes II of Toler, TX; her seventeen grandchildren; and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

Friends and family may come to honor Mary's life on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home and on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9am to 10am at the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1709 Bellefontaine Ave, Marion, OH. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 starting at 10am at the Church of Christ in Christian Union with Rev. Dr. Mel Truex and Rev. Wesley Craker officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Donations may be given in Mary's memory to the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1709 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion, OH 43302. The family would like to express a Big Thank You and their gratitude to all the staff at the DeWolfe Place who took excellent care of Mary. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on May 23, 2019
