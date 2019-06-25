Services Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio 1701 Marion Williamsport Rd.East Marion , OH 43302 (740) 914-4617 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Cook Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Lou Cook

Marion - Mary Lou Cook, 77 of Marion was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She died peacefully at home in the presence of her children. Mary Lou was born on November 28, 1941 in Marion to the late Arthur Henry Harbolt Sr. and Ethel D. (Davidson) Harbolt. Mary was the 9th child of 14 born to Art Sr. and Ethel and in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Arthur Jr., George, Robert, Frank, Richard and Larry Joe Harbolt as well as sisters Anna Wanamaker, Ruth Murphy, Ethel Jordan and Donna Tyler.



Mary was happily married for 35 years to the love of her life, the late Reverend Beverly Brunson Cook. She was the mother of Beverly Lawrence (Gretchen) Cook, West Plains, Missouri and Cynthia Susan (Daniel) Barker, North Pole, Alaska; grandmother to Lauren (Andrew) Stukenborg, Colorado; Kara, Zachary, Allison and Grace Cook of Missouri and Clarisa and Nicholas Friedenauer, of Alaska; also surviving brother David (Louise) Harbolt and sisters, Lennie (John) Morrison and Shirley (Pete) Martin.



After graduating high school, Mary married Bev B. Cook on July 13, 1959. They eventually relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio where they lived and raised their two children. Mary enjoyed puzzles, bowling, golfing, painting, camping with her family and traveling with Bev to different Islands before he passed.



After raising her children, she attended and graduated from the University of Cincinnati, Raymond Walters College in 1987 with a degree in Applied Science and she accepted a position at the college as a lab technician. She prepared experiments, created slides and maintained the lab and equipment. Mary was promoted to Instructional Specialist, where her duties included instructing students within the lab. She was loved and appreciated by staff and students alike and she was awarded the Staff Distinguish Service award in 1996. She retired from her position in 1999 and moved back to her hometown of Marion, Ohio to be closer to family and support and care for those that needed her help.



Mary's grandchildren were her heart and joy and she loved spending time with them. She truly enjoyed life through the simple pleasures of spending time with friends and family and was involved in various local political activities. Mary had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and was an inspiration to all who knew her. Her faith and indomitable spirit helped her maintain a positive outlook and sense of humor in the face of various health related issues over the years.



We would like to thank Mary's sisters, Lennie and Shirley for their love, support and care of her and her church family at New City Fellowship for their love, support and prayers. You truly blessed her life.



We've all been placed on Earth for God's assignment and when it's completed, just imagine God Almighty saying "Well done, good and faithful servant". Therefore, it can't be a



passing, but an arrival.



A celebration of life will take place at Salem Evangelical Church, 230 East Church Street at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019



Memorial donations may be made to New City Fellowship, PO Box 502, Marion, Ohio 43301 in memory of Mary Lou Cook or to the . Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio was entrusted to serve the Cook family.