Mary Lou (Moyer) Laucher Retterer
Waldo - Mary Lou (Moyer) Laucher Retterer, age 91, of Waldo, died on Friday, October 16, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Kingston Residence.
Mary Lou was born June 29, 1929 in Waldo, Ohio, the second of four daughters of the late Harles Ray Moyer and Marguerette (McKendrick) Moyer. She graduated from Waldo High School in 1947.
Shortly following graduation, Mary Lou married John Laucher Jr. on October 26, 1947. They shared forty six years of marriage and had two daughters: Suzi and Linda. He preceded her in death on March 11, 1994.
Mary Lou worked for Marion Landmark where she was a secretary and Hallbeck Office Equipment later in her career.
Mary Lou dedicated her life to serving God and loving her family. She was an angel on earth, loved unconditionally and never knew a stranger. With her sisters Clara Mae Wiseman, Jane Fogle and Louise Larcom, known as the Moyer Sisters, Mary enjoyed singing and performing for the Waldo community. Mary's love of music was a life-long passion as she was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church Sr. Choir. Mary Lou was a long time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she served in many other ways including church council, Sunday school teacher and many other activities. Mary Lou was also a volunteer for Marion General Hospital and Meals on Wheels.
Mary Lou will be dearly missed by her daughter, Linda (Gary) Lovell; three grandchildren: Julie (VanMeter) Cline, Dr. Tobin Lovell and Megan (Lovell) Cianelli; four great-grandchildren: Alexis Reiff, Ryan and Victoria Cline and Katie Russell; her three sisters: Clara Mae Wiseman, Jane Fogle, and Louise Larcom; son-in-law, James Van Meter; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Including her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Suzi Van Meter; her partner later in life, Richard Retterer; and three brothers-in-law: Marion "Speed" Wiseman, James Fogle, and Ronald Larcom.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waldo at 11am Tuesday, October 20, with Rev. Robert Ohrstedt officiating. Friends may call between 10-11 prior to the funeral, where masks are required. Burial will be at a later date in Waldo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or OhioHealth Hospice.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Mary Lou's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
