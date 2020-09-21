Mary Lou Sherman
Marion - Mary Lou Sherman, age 80 of Marion, was called home to Heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, September 18, 2020 with her family and friends by her side. She was born on March 24, 1940 in Marion, Ohio, to the late Clayton D. and Daisy M. (Richardson) Van Gorden, and she married her late husband Samuel J. Sherman in March of 1981.
Mary attended Florida Bible College and the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, and she worked for the Building and Zoning Department in Miami, Florida, before she spent several years working at Cable Fulfillment. She was also a member of Berean Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing Solitaire on her tablet, and she loved being around people. Her favorite pastime was going out to eat with friends and family, and she especially enjoyed their holiday meals together.
She was very close to her children, Phyllis (Hal) Lunsic of Waynesville, NC, Alan (Dana) Sherman of Miami Shores, FL, and Marilyn McKenzie of Hollywood, FL. She is also survived by her siblings Gloria Meddings, Jim (Goldie) Van Gorden, and Debbie Jolliff, all of Marion; her grandchildren Matthew and Stephanie Lunsic, Michael McKenzie, Jennifer Mudd, Zachary Sherman, and Courtney King; her great-grandchildren Dylan, Ethan, Sam, and Palmer; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel J. Sherman, her parents Clayton and Daisy Van Gorden, and her siblings Richard Van Gorden, Phyllis Doup, and John Van Gorden.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2 pm at Marion Cemetery with Mary's nephew Rev. Matthew Sherman officiating. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's honor to Village Missions, P.O. Box 197, Dallas, OR, 97338, or to Jewish Awareness Ministries, P.O. Box 1808, Angier, NC, 27501. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
