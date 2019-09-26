|
Mary Louise (Spadafore) Izzi
Marion - Mary Louise (Spadafore) Izzi, age 95, of Marion, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Marion General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
On October 7, 1923, Mary was born in Fairmont, West Virginia, the oldest of four children of the late John and Sarah Spadafore. She graduated from Fairmont High School.
Shortly following graduation, Mary was introduced by mutual friends to a young gentleman from Italy, Andrew Izzi. They danced their way into each other's hearts, and were married on October 2, 1942. As a family, they moved to Marion, Ohio, in 1956, in search of a great teaching opportunity for Andrew. Marion would become their home for the rest of their lives. Together they cherished their sixty eight years of marriage, and lovingly raised three daughters: Regina, Karen and Sharon. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2011.
For many years, Mary worked as an accountant with Grady Barnes in Marion. She also was an active member of the St. Mary Church, and she loved when her friends would gather for their Bridge Club.
Avid gardeners, Mary and Andy tended to a bountiful flower and vegetable gardens. Her vegetable crops were then used to make all of her special Italian dishes. As soon as you stepped into her home you would be graced with the wonderful smell of her Italian cooking, and she always made sure no one left her home hungry. She also enjoyed reading, especially a good fiction novel.
The matriarch of the family, Mary was the most nurturing and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt her family could have ever asked for. Her love truly overflowed for all of her family. She especially loved caring for and helping to raise her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters: Regina Peacock of Columbus, and twins Karen Izzi of Charleston, SC, and Sharon Izzi of Powell; six grandchildren: Tim J. (Coco) Peacock, Ami Peacock, Andy (Krista Krumanaker) Peacock, Eric (Kristen) Haubert, Darrin (Katie) Haubert, and Sara (Rob) Terry; eight great-grandchildren: Clayton, Seth, Henry, Jack, Maribella, Maddie, Charlie, and Andrew.
Including her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by two son-in-laws: Tim H. Peacock and W. James Haubert; and her three siblings: Betty Graziani, Anthony Spadafore, and Helen Diamond.
A Memorial Mass for Mary will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Mary Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion. Her family will greet friends for an hour prior to her services at the church. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Marion. A "Celebration of her Life" will then be held from 1 - 4 pm at the Knights of Columbus, 1232 E Center St, Marion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware Ave #300, Marion, OH 43302, Kingston Residence, 464 James Way, Marion, OH 43302, or to a charity of your choosing.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 26, 2019