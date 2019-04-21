|
Mary "Elenore" Orth
Caledonia - Mary "Elenore" Orth age 90, of Caledonia passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. Elenore was born May 9th, 1928 in Mount Victory, Ohio as the daughter of the late Lawrence and Isabel (Gantt) Harder. Elenore married Kenneth Orth December 20, 1946 and he precedes her. She enjoyed traveling throughout the country, flower gardening and bird watching. When she wasn't spending time with her grandchildren, she liked to knit, sew and crochet. Elenore was a member of the Iberia United Methodist Church for many years. Elenore will be sadly missed by her daughters, Elizabeth "Beth" Hunt of Caledonia, Jacquelyn (Barry) Longenecker of Lititz, PA, Nancy (Sam) Swank of Columbia, PA, and Sarah Hunt of Caledonia, OH, seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, brothers, Loren Harder, Wallace Harder, Walter Harder and Douglas Harder, sisters, Lela Ward and Catherine Orth and Maggie. Elenore was preceded in death by her sisters Carole Flowers and Mabel Thomas, brother, Leroy Harder and son-in-law Sam Swank. A graveside service will be held at the Austinburg Center Cemetery in Austinburg, Ohio on Wednesday, April 24th at 12:00 PM. Friends may call from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23rd at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home in Caledonia. Memorial Contributions may be made to .
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 21, 2019