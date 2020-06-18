Mary Theresa Echard
MARION - Mary Theresa Echard, 74 of Marion, OH, formerly of Charleroi, PA, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. She was born June 25, 1945, daughter of the late Joseph William and Emma (Kolich) Kormuth. Mary is survived by her husband and best friend Gary Warren Echard. Their love for one another gifted them three children: Kari Ann (Eric) Mackenbach, Brian Wayne (Amy) Echard and Kelly Lynn (Tonia) Echard-Peoples; four grandchildren, Zoe Marie and Jon Erik Mackenbach and Caroline Corrine-Caton and Daniel Weston Echard.
Mary was a distinguished member of the medical community in Marion, OH. She gave her life and love, not only to her family but to her patients. After nobly serving Marion General Hospital many years as a Registered Nurse, she started her second career as an Oncology Certified Nurse. Mary aided and comforted Marion's most distressed patients with a kindness and character that was not often forgotten by troubled families and patients alike. Her family quickly realized how important she was to the community with all the hugs she gave out to her patients and their families whenever they would see her, even long after she retired.
Mary served as the Marion County Nurse of Hope starting in 1984. She worked with the American Cancer Society to educate fellow nurses and patients on cancer-related topics. By 1985, Mary became the Director of the "I Can Cope" cancer program aimed at teaching cancer patients how to cope with the disease. In 1991, Mary was part of the only accredited cancer treatment program outside Franklin county and serving a seven-county area. Mary was loved by patients, co-workers, and above all else, her family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph William Kormuth, Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial will Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10:30 AM with Fr. Kyle Tennant officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Audubon Society. After Mary's love for her family including their beloved miniature schnauzer Gig, friends, and patients, was her love for birds.
condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.