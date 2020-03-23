Resources
More Obituaries for MaryLou Copenhaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryLou Haywood Copenhaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryLou Haywood Copenhaver Obituary
MaryLou Haywood Copenhaver

Pulaski - MaryLou Haywood Copenhaver of Pulaski, VA died March 19, 2020. She was born in Marion, VA on August 11, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Lantz Pugh Haywood and Mary Louise Cecil Haywood.

Surviving are: husband: Donald (Don) Edward Copenhaver; children: Mark Anthony Copenhaver, Lisa Michele Copenhaver Yarhouse, son-In-law: Douglas Yarhouse; grandchildren: Amanda Copenhaver Moale (Ryan Moale), Jenna Copenhaver, Nathaniel, Ella and Ben Yarhouse; brother: Lantz Cecil Haywood.

MaryLou grew up in Marion, VA where she graduated from Marion High School. She also attended James Madison College. She and her husband, Don, eventually settled in Pulaski, VA for the last 45 years. MaryLou served on the Pulaski Town Council for eight years and gave high priority to her family and church life. MaryLou and family joined the First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, VA in 1975.

A Celebration of Life for MaryLou will be held at a later date and time.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryLou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -