MaryLou Haywood Copenhaver
Pulaski - MaryLou Haywood Copenhaver of Pulaski, VA died March 19, 2020. She was born in Marion, VA on August 11, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Lantz Pugh Haywood and Mary Louise Cecil Haywood.
Surviving are: husband: Donald (Don) Edward Copenhaver; children: Mark Anthony Copenhaver, Lisa Michele Copenhaver Yarhouse, son-In-law: Douglas Yarhouse; grandchildren: Amanda Copenhaver Moale (Ryan Moale), Jenna Copenhaver, Nathaniel, Ella and Ben Yarhouse; brother: Lantz Cecil Haywood.
MaryLou grew up in Marion, VA where she graduated from Marion High School. She also attended James Madison College. She and her husband, Don, eventually settled in Pulaski, VA for the last 45 years. MaryLou served on the Pulaski Town Council for eight years and gave high priority to her family and church life. MaryLou and family joined the First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, VA in 1975.
A Celebration of Life for MaryLou will be held at a later date and time.
Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020