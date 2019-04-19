Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Maxine Blanton Obituary
Maxine Blanton

Marion - Maxine Blanton, age 72 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Fairhaven Community. She was born on November 11, 1946 to her late father and the late Addie Gullett in Kentucky.

Maxine was known for her incredible singing voice, having always enjoyed karaoke and singing of any sort, and she also loved shopping and cooking. She worked at Marion General Hospital as a cook for over ten years.

She is survived by her children Chester (Chris) Blanton, Joe (Tara) Blanton, Randy Blanton, Roger Blanton, James (Danielle) Blanton, and Kimberly (Scott) Close; her sisters Carol McCarty and Ola (Ray) Conley; her grandchildren Cheyenne Close, Courtney Blanton, Dustin Blanton, Taylor Close, and Scott Close; and her great-grandson Lucas Close.

She was preceded in death by her son Berlin David and her sister Shirley Phipps.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 19, 2019
