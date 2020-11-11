Maxine Decker
LaRue - Maxine Decker, 94, formerly of LaRue, died Tuesday morning November 10, 2020 at the Heartland of Marion.
She was born June 12, 1926 in Anneta, Kentucky to the late Slaten Carroll and Stella (Lashley) Willis, she was also preceded in death by her husband Howard Decker, they were married December 21, 1940 and he died June 12, 2001, also preceding her in death was a son who was killed in Vietnam, William Bernard Decker, siblings: Pete, R.A., Rudolph, Coy and Leslie Willis and Ferena Blatteoux
daughter-in-law: Marilyn Decker
Maxine was of the Baptist faith. She was a cook at many restaurants in the area, including the Plaza Inn, Star Lanes and the Back Forty which she had owned and operated. During WWII she had worked at the Ammunition Plant in Illinois.
But her true calling in life was being a MOM, she was mom to 13 children and grandma to 185. Although her life was not always easy, she made sure her family was always loved and had enough. She will be missed!
Surviving are her children: Ron Decker of Kenton, Royce (Donna) Decker of Burlington N.C., Wendell (Karen) Decker of Prospect, Ken (Gail) Decker of Pueblo, Co., Bruce (Tinna) Decker of LaRue, Bryan (Gail) Decker of LaRue, Bob (Julie) Decker of Rantoul, Il., Gerie (Wayne) Boyd of Richwood, Rita (Brian) Montgomery of Bluffton, Debbie (Bob) Lawrence of Kenton, Mary (Rodney) Armstrong of New Bloomington and Kathy (Joe) Politte of Plant City, Fl.
Siblings: Roy Willis, Danny Willis, Gary Willis and Betty Hardin
Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Monday November 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Agosta Cemetery, Pastor Tim Pasma and Chaplain Ernie Lyons will officiate.
Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, (everyone is asked to take covid precautions)
Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of the donors choice
