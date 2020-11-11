1/1
Maxine Decker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Decker

LaRue - Maxine Decker, 94, formerly of LaRue, died Tuesday morning November 10, 2020 at the Heartland of Marion.

She was born June 12, 1926 in Anneta, Kentucky to the late Slaten Carroll and Stella (Lashley) Willis, she was also preceded in death by her husband Howard Decker, they were married December 21, 1940 and he died June 12, 2001, also preceding her in death was a son who was killed in Vietnam, William Bernard Decker, siblings: Pete, R.A., Rudolph, Coy and Leslie Willis and Ferena Blatteoux

daughter-in-law: Marilyn Decker

Maxine was of the Baptist faith. She was a cook at many restaurants in the area, including the Plaza Inn, Star Lanes and the Back Forty which she had owned and operated. During WWII she had worked at the Ammunition Plant in Illinois.

But her true calling in life was being a MOM, she was mom to 13 children and grandma to 185. Although her life was not always easy, she made sure her family was always loved and had enough. She will be missed!

Surviving are her children: Ron Decker of Kenton, Royce (Donna) Decker of Burlington N.C., Wendell (Karen) Decker of Prospect, Ken (Gail) Decker of Pueblo, Co., Bruce (Tinna) Decker of LaRue, Bryan (Gail) Decker of LaRue, Bob (Julie) Decker of Rantoul, Il., Gerie (Wayne) Boyd of Richwood, Rita (Brian) Montgomery of Bluffton, Debbie (Bob) Lawrence of Kenton, Mary (Rodney) Armstrong of New Bloomington and Kathy (Joe) Politte of Plant City, Fl.

Siblings: Roy Willis, Danny Willis, Gary Willis and Betty Hardin

Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Monday November 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Agosta Cemetery, Pastor Tim Pasma and Chaplain Ernie Lyons will officiate.

Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, (everyone is asked to take covid precautions)

Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of the donors choice

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
210 High St.
LaRue, OH 43332
740-499-3232
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
She was always a wonderful women she will be missed by not only family but everyone that knew her. Prayers to the Decker family
Pat Burk
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved