|
|
Maxine Hougendobler
Kenton - Funeral Services for Maxine Hougendobler will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Price - McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at McKindree Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
She died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Kingston Residence of Marion. She was born on September 30, 1924 in Kenton to the late Dewey and Irene (Lombard) Haynes. She married Raymond Exline and he preceded her in death, she then married Frank "Buss" Sloat and he preceded her in death, she then married Donald Hougendobler and he precede her in death.
Surviving are 4 daughters; Sondra (Bob) Jordan of Ada, Sherry (Kevin) Iden of Marion, Donna (Billy) Miller of Texas and Pam (Tom) Newland of Kenton. 2 sons; Frank Sloat of Warren, OH and John (Marge) Hougendobler of Kenton. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother; Robert Haynes.
Maxine worked as a secretary for Marion Power Shovel and Farmers Mutual Insurance until her retirement. She was a member of the Marseilles United Methodist Church, the Marseilles Eastern Star and a local card club.
Maxine enjoyed watching baseball, basketball and going to the Pickin' and Grinin' music performances at The Plaza Inn in Mt. Victory.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 27, 2019