Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
Maxine Rush


Maxine Rush Obituary
Maxine Rush

NAPLES, FL, FORMERLY OF MARION - Maxine Rush, age 87, passed away April 5, 2019 in Naples, Florida, formerly of Marion.

She had been employed at Big Bear Supermarket for 34 years. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband John William "Bill" Rush. They retired to Naples in 1984. The two of them were avid bowlers, competing in leagues in both Marion and Naples and traveling to tournaments in the Midwest. Other favorite pastimes of Maxine's were knitting and crocheting. Christmas was a favorite time of the year, giving presents and mittens, hats, and afghans to friends, family, co-workers and nursing homes.

Maxine's always hearty laughter will be missed by friends and family. A private graveside service will be held at the Larue Cemetery.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Rush family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 22, 2019
