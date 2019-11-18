|
May E. "Betty" Banta
Bucyrus and formeraly Mount Gilead - May E. "Betty" Banta, age 97, currently of Bucyrus and formerly of Mount Gilead, passed away Thursday morning, November 14, 2019, at Maplecrest Assisted Living.
She was born in Fredericktown, OH, on May 23, 1922, to the late Howard and Flora (Norris) Faulk. Betty was raised by her loving foster parents: George and Harriette Hirth.
Betty managed the bakery at Weaver's IGA in Mount Gilead for 28 years until her retirement in 1987. A woman of faith, Betty was a member of Mount Gilead First Baptist Church.
Since August of 2011, Betty resided at Maplecrest Assisted Living in Bucyrus. She was loved and cared for by the wonderful staff of Maplecrest and Marion Kindred Hospice. Betty passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. She will forever be remembered by those she touched with her loving heart.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Frances Easterday of Bucyrus; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and son-in-law, Joe Feldman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion "Paul" Banta whom she married on August 26, 1960; parents and foster parents; a daughter, Glenna Feldman; son-in-law, Dallis Easterday; great grandson, Gannon Grills; brother, Ralph Faulk; and an infant son.
Per Betty's wishes, a private family service will be held at Bryn Zion Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Maplecrest Assisted Living.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Betty's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019