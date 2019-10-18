|
McKenzie P. Wilson
Marion - McKenzie P. Wilson age 25 taken away too soon from family and friends on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
She was born December 11, 1993 to Shawn and Stacey Wilson.
Mckenzie loved being a mother to her son, Jayce, he was the light of her life. She loved doing make-up and painting fingernails for anyone for special occasion with her Mom and being outdoors hunting and fishing with her Dad. She was the life of the party, she loved cooking for family gatherings, family was everything to her. McKenzie would light up any room she walked into, especially with her big beautiful blue eyes and make everyone laugh acting silly. McKenzie will be missed and loved by everyone she met.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her mother, Stacey (Bill) Wilson of Marion, her father, Shawn (Kerry) Wilson of Marion, her son, Jayce Wilson of Marion, her grandparents, Ivan A. Stithem of Marion and Dee Andrews of Marion, her brothers, Patrick (Ashley) Wilson of Marion, Branson (Shylah) Wilson of Marion, nephew, Little Patrick, nieces, Addison, Gracelynn and four legged- Paisly, her boyfriend, Fred Avery, step brothers, Dillon Wilson of Marysville, T.J. (Kara) Vojtush of Ashland, step-sisters, Kayla (Jerad) Maynard of Ironton, Shelby (John) Shope of Ironton, Shelby (Chris) Kipp of Ashland, Britney Vojtush of Ashland, nephew, Parker, nieces, Charli, Lillian, Willough, Raelynn, Brenna, Addison and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
McKenzie was preceded in death by grandparents, Kathy Stithem, Patrick Otto Wilson and Alan Andrews.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 3 - 7 PM at Victory Center Church of God, 1190 E. Fairground St. Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11AM at the church with Pastor Patrick Demuth officiating. Burial will be at Marion Cemetery. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be helping the family through this difficult time.
In lieu of Flowers contributions may be made to the family in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019