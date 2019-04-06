Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Meg Speyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meg Speyer


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Meg Speyer Obituary
Meg Speyer

Richwood - Meg Speyer, 37, of Richwood, died early Thursday morning April 4, 2019 at the O.S.U. Medical Center following a 17-year battle with pulmonary arterial disease, which is high blood pressure of the lungs.

She was born June 25, 1981 in Kenton to Joe and Marty (Marlor) Speyer and they survive in Richwood. She is also survived by her sister, Liz (Jim) Ames of Richwood and their children: Lance Grubb, Evan and Ellen Margaret Ames.

Meg was a dedicated 17-year employee of Comp Management of Dublin, where she worked until she was unable due to her illness.

Meg was a talented quilter; she enjoyed giving her hand made treasures to her family. Meg loved 80's music, watching Saturday Night Live and was not fond of social media.

She loved her family and cherished the time spent with them, especially her niece and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place Sunday April 7, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood. Private burial will take place at the Price Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to Pulmonary Hypertension Assn. 801 Roeder Rd. Suite 1000 Silver Springs, MD 20910 or online at (www.PHassociation.org)

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now