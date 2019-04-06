|
|
Meg Speyer
Richwood - Meg Speyer, 37, of Richwood, died early Thursday morning April 4, 2019 at the O.S.U. Medical Center following a 17-year battle with pulmonary arterial disease, which is high blood pressure of the lungs.
She was born June 25, 1981 in Kenton to Joe and Marty (Marlor) Speyer and they survive in Richwood. She is also survived by her sister, Liz (Jim) Ames of Richwood and their children: Lance Grubb, Evan and Ellen Margaret Ames.
Meg was a dedicated 17-year employee of Comp Management of Dublin, where she worked until she was unable due to her illness.
Meg was a talented quilter; she enjoyed giving her hand made treasures to her family. Meg loved 80's music, watching Saturday Night Live and was not fond of social media.
She loved her family and cherished the time spent with them, especially her niece and nephews.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place Sunday April 7, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood. Private burial will take place at the Price Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Pulmonary Hypertension Assn. 801 Roeder Rd. Suite 1000 Silver Springs, MD 20910 or online at (www.PHassociation.org)
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 6, 2019