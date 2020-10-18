1/1
Melinda Majoros
Melinda Majoros

Findlay - Melinda Majoros, 74, of Findlay passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Melinda was born on November 9, 1945 in Florence, Alabama to the late Forrest and Pauline (Recker) Richardson. She married Tibor Majoros on February 16, 1969 and he preceded her in death. Melinda is survived by her daughter Christy (Pat) Gehrisch of Findlay, mother Pauline Richardson of Cusseta, Georgia, grandchildren: Malia and JT and siblings: Lamar Richardson of Cusseta, Georgia, Jackie Richardson of Phoenix City, Alabama and Deborah Pearson of Fort Valley, Georgia. Melinda is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Forrest Richardson and brothers Tommy and Danny Richardson.

Melinda was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars, She was an excellent cook who loved catering large family cookouts and holiday gatherings. Melinda was a former Food Service Coordinator at North Central Correctional Institution in Marion, Ohio. The most important part of Melinda's life was her family, especially her grandchildren. She cherished the time they spent together and was always there to support them at their events.

Service for Melinda will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Melinda's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Melinda's family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in Marion Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hanneman Funeral Home - Findlay
201 Osborn Ave.
Findlay, OH 45840
419-424-0777
