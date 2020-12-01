1/1
Melvin S. Evans
1945 - 2020
Melvin S. Evans

PROSPECT - Living life like the lyrics to his favorite song "I Did it My Way", Melvin Scott Evans of Prospect, Ohio, left this world Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. Born April 15, 1945, in Delaware, Ohio, he was the youngest - and most stubborn - of three children born to Carl E. and Margaret L. (Rider) Evans who proceeded him in death.

Surviving is his wife, Sue Ann (Smith) Evans; daughters: Kathleen (Ted Sturgeon) Collins and Jill (Rocky) Towery; grandsons: Rob Henson & John (Ashley) Henson; sister, Marilyn Fogle of Raymond, OH, and brother, Dallas (Carol) Evans of Sunbury, OH. Also surviving are brother-in-law Philip W (Eileen) Smith of Venice, FL, and sisters-in-law Carol (Sam) Lowe, Boise ID and Mary Peterson, Woodbury, MN. Nephews Gregg (Andrea) Fogle, Dana Evans, nieces Whitney (Jason) Gentry, Kelly (Josh) Shuff along with great nieces and nephews Kate & Ella Shuff, Jordan (Grace) & McKenna Welch, and Emmett & Cora Fogle, and good friends Charlie Leffler and Tim Street.

Melvin loved life and in his younger days he could be found dressed as Santa and running through the neighborhood sharing Christmas cheer, or sitting at the end of the driveway in a folding chair just to watch the congregation leave church after services across the street. He was a master Donald Duck impersonator and loved to entertain himself, and anyone who would listen, at local establishments as he sang his favorite Frank Sinatra songs.

He was a former branch manager at the Grandview office of the former First National Bank. Later he had careers in the implement division at Delaware Farmers Exchange and at Buckeye Tractor while serving as a volunteer for the Delaware Township Fire Department. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Moose, the Eagles, Elks Lodges and Knights of Columbus. Basically, anywhere he could find a good drink, good friends and great conversation is where you would find him. Melvin had the honor of serving as the Delaware Jaycees President in 1971.

He pursued his love of farming in Prospect, Ohio, with his wife Sue. In between working the fields they enjoyed traveling the world with family and friends and spending winters in Florida. They also were very generous at helping young entrepreneurs or friends in pursuit of their dreams. He will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Ohio Future Farmers of America Foundation. 717 East 17th Ave. Columbus. OH 43211.

The Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, is honored to be serving the Evan's family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in Marion Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
