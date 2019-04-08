|
Merle E. "Rudy" Randolph
Marion - Merle E. "Rudy" Randolph, age 74, of Marion passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 8:45 AM in the Kobacker House, Columbus. He was born in Marion, Ohio on December 14, 1944 to the late Harold E. and E. Maxine (Ralston) Randolph. Rudy married the former Beverly S. Eldridge on May 5, 1993 in St. Louis, MO. And she survives in Marion.
Merle graduated from Marion Harding High School, went on to attend the Ohio State University, and graduated from the Columbus School of Art & Design. He was an accomplished artist & designer, receiving many awards for his works both in the U.S. and abroad. Rudy served his country in the U.S.Army during the Vietnam War and also in the Army Reserves. Merle is a member of the Crosswood United Methodist Church. He retired in 2005 as store manager for Sears where he was employed for 37 years. Since returning to Marion in 2000, Merle has been active in his community and church through refurbishing Lady Justice for the court house, working on Founders Park, working on the Downtown Marion Community, and building of Crosswood United Methodist Church.
Merle is survived by his wife; Bev, son; Austin Randolph & Cristyn Spooner of Los Angeles, CA., sister; Dianne (Bill) O'Neil of Marion, OH., brother; Jack (Diana) Randolph of Sylvania, OH., nephews; Allan (Janell) O,Neil of Marion, OH., Scott O'Neil of Denver, CO., nieces; Sara (Phil) Stockwell of Perrysburg, OH., Amanda (Scott) Sanderson of Sylvania, OH., Breanna (Kirk) Ostojic of Sylvania, OH., nephew; Chris (Sarah) Chamberlain of Toledo, OH., great niece; Allyssa (Kurt) Betker of Marysville, OH., great nephews; Britton (Kaela) O'Neil of Scott Depot, WV., A.J., Tyler, Jace, & Drew Stockwell of Perrysburg, OH., great nephews; Cole & Chase Chamberlain of Toledo, OH., great nephew; Parker Chamberlain of Fremont, OH., great great niece; Wren Betker of Marysville, OH., and great nephew; Grant Sanderson of Sylvania, OH. Merle was preceded in death by his parents; Harold & Maxine Randolph, brother; Paul Randolph, and nephew; Matthew Chamberlain.
The family will be receiving friends at the Crosswood United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Pastors Jennifer Bass and Steve Rath will be officiating with burial to follow in the Marion Cemetery. Rather than flowers, donations may be made to the or to the Randolph Family in Merle's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to:www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 8, 2019