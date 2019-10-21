Resources
Marion - Merwyn D. "Moe" Mosher, age 89, of Marion, died peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side following a battle with cancer.

His family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be observed privately by his family at a later date. Burial with military honors will be held in Marion Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Merwyn's family. To read his full obituary and share your condolences with his family visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
