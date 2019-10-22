|
Merwyn D. "Moe" Mosher
Marion - Merwyn D. "Moe" Mosher, age 89, of Marion, died peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side following a battle with cancer.
On August 18, 1930, Merwyn was born in Marion County, the third of four children of the late Lloyd C. and Ruth (Moore) Mosher. He was raised in the Wesleyan United Methodist Church and graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1949.
Shortly after graduation and just before heading off to war, Merwyn met his future bride to be, Doris Yost, whom he was introduced to by her older brother, Fred. They had a long distance courtship, writing back and forth, until they were reunited after his service. Soon thereafter they were married on July 24, 1953, and since have cherished their sixty six years together.
A veteran of the Korean War, Merwyn served his beloved country for two years in the US Army. He served in the 2nd Infantry as a radioman on the front lines of the war.
Upon his honorable discharge, Merwyn returned home to Marion, where he spent his entire career working in the steel industry, most of which as a maintenance supervisor. He worked for the Osgood and Commercial Steel Companies, which were acquired by the Marion Power Shovel. After MPS closed, he finished his career at the Swan Hose Company in Bucyrus.
An outdoorsman, Merwyn was an avid pheasant and deer hunter, who loved hunting in the Killdeer Plains Wildlife Areas of Wyandot and Marion Counties. He loved fishing anywhere there was water, from the smallest ponds to deep sea fishing down in Florida. He also enjoyed camping with his family, traveling much of the contiguous United States to pitch their tents and park their campers. His family will forever cherish their fond memories made on vacations with their Dad and Grandpa.
Able to fix anything, Merwyn thrived on a good challenge to repair anything that was broken. He always thought quickly on his feet, and could be very creative to get something working again. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica.
A prankster, Merwyn had a very quiet and sneaky way of pulling a good prank on you. He was ornery through and through, and his jokes were often his fun loving way of showing you how much he cared.
Merwyn was the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle his family could have dreamed of. He loved every minute spent with them, and would do anything for them.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Doris Mosher of Marion; two twin daughters: Diane (Greg) Osterholt of Houston, TX, and Michelle (Rusty) Worstell of Stuart, FL; a son-in-law, Russell Siler of Marion; six grandchildren: David Siler, Jennifer Osterholt, Megan (Adam) Miller, Alex (Lauren) Osterholt, Nick (Kellie) Worstell and Mallory Worstell; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Harriet McGlothin of Wrightwood, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Merwyn was preceded in death by his daughter, Debora "Debbie" Siler; and two sisters: Gloria Douglas and Virginia Robinson.
His family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be observed privately by his family at a later date. Burial with military honors will be held in Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Merwyn's family and you can share your condolences with them via: www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019