Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Michael A. Flora Obituary
Michael A. Flora

Marion - Michael Anthony Flora, age 55 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 13, 1964 to Bobby Flora and the late Barbara (Richardson) Flora in Roanoke, Virginia.

Michael graduated from Northside High School in Roanoke, Virginia, in 1980.

He is survived by his father Bobby Flora of Marion and his aunt Sarah Sunday of Tampa, Florida.

A private service will be held by the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
