Michael C. Osterlin
Waldo - Surrounded by family, Michael Osterlin, age 79, of Waldo, OH, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 24, 2020.
On February 13, 1941, Michael was born in Adrian, Michigan, one of four children of the late Leo and Janette (Herman) Osterlin. At the age of 18, Michael enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Air Defense Artillery.
Upon his honorable discharge, Michael worked with an organization distributing Bibles in Eastern Europe. He then began to work for General Motors and during a vacation, went to the Bahamas where he met his future wife, Joanne Kehren. Michael and Joanne eventually settled in Marion, OH where they raised their family and where Michael worked for Union Tank Car Company until his retirement in 2003.
Michael was an avid reader and life-long learner and had a sharp sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family, taking walks, target shooting, Civil War history, keeping his bird feeders full, and playing chess. He was a loving, patient, fun, and dedicated father and grandfather ("Opa") who instilled in his children and grandchildren a love of the Lord, learning, nature, and being outside. The margins of his Bible were filled with the names of dozens of people for whom he prayed daily. He never missed an opportunity to share the good news of Jesus Christ. He believed that "To live is Christ, and to die is gain" (Philippians 1:21).
He will be dearly missed by his son, Aaron (Shannon) Osterlin; daughter, Alida Osterlin; daughter, Sarah (Rick) Collins; daughter, Rebekah Adams; friend Darrell Adams; six grandchildren: Jakob, Josie, Joanna, Hank, Cooper and Isla, who brought him much joy; a brother, Larry Osterlin; and many extended family members.
Including his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife of twenty-nine years, Joanne; and by his two sisters: Sandra and Deborah.
His family will greet friends from 2 - 4 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion, OH 43302. Services honoring his life will follow there at 4 pm. A private burial will follow at a later date in Minnesota, where he will be buried next to his wife.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ravi Zacharias Ministries or Focus on the Family.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020