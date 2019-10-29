|
Michael Dale Mitchell "Bub"
Mr. Michael Dale Mitchell "Bub," age 67, husband of Linda Mitchell, and a resident of Eagleville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 3PM at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia with Rick Points officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Love in Maury Memorial Gardens, adjacent to the funeral home. A visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 1-3PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on November 13, 1951 in Marion, Ohio, Michael was the son of the late Rev. Clarence Edward Mitchell and the late Lillian Louella Sparks Mitchell. He worked in the music industry as a singer and songwriter for fifteen years. He was an electrical expert who also enjoyed photography and tinkering with different things. Michael loved his beloved dog, Rosie. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Cammie (Scott) Ballenger of Marion, OH, Chad (Leslie) Mitchell of Marion, OH, Amy (Jason) Ladd of Eagleville, TN; brother, Paul Ray Mitchell of Marion, OH; sister, Sandra Kay Mitchell of Marion, OH; grandchildren: Michael (Rachel) Queen, Alex (Brittany) Ballenger, Ryan (Carly) Ballenger, Jacey Ladd, William Ladd, Janie Mitchell; and great grandchildren: Elliot Queen, and Tyler, Whalyn, and Bridgett Ballenger.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Mitchell.
Pallbearers will be: Jason Ladd, Scott Ballenger, Ryan Ballenger, Michael Queen, Frankie Harper, and Nathaniel Boyd.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019