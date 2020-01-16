Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Eugene Mitchell


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Eugene Mitchell Obituary
Michael Eugene Mitchell

Marion - Michael Eugene Mitchell, age 61, passed away at his residence on January 14, 2020 in Marion, Ohio.

Michael was born on May 24 ,1958 to the late, Betty Jane (Wilson) Mitchell and Gary E. Mitchell, who survives.

He is preceded in death by his mother and brother, Danny R. Mitchell. Left to cherish his memory is his significant other and best friend, Lisa Kanney; sons, Michael (Susie) Mitchell, Thad (Sasha) Huffman; daughters, Shelly M. Mitchell and Christina (Jason) Oney. Brothers Jerry (Mary) Mitchell as well as 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, all of Marion.

Michael loved to raise and train pigeons. When he was not doing this he was out camping and fishing. His favorite chore was cutting the grass, and his favorite thing to do with his grandchildren was bribe them with candy.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 from 6p.m. to 8p.m., at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20th, 2020, at The Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan McBeth officiating. On-line condolences can be made at www.Boydbornfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Michael Mitchell please visit our Sympathy Store www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -