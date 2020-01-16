|
|
Michael Eugene Mitchell
Marion - Michael Eugene Mitchell, age 61, passed away at his residence on January 14, 2020 in Marion, Ohio.
Michael was born on May 24 ,1958 to the late, Betty Jane (Wilson) Mitchell and Gary E. Mitchell, who survives.
He is preceded in death by his mother and brother, Danny R. Mitchell. Left to cherish his memory is his significant other and best friend, Lisa Kanney; sons, Michael (Susie) Mitchell, Thad (Sasha) Huffman; daughters, Shelly M. Mitchell and Christina (Jason) Oney. Brothers Jerry (Mary) Mitchell as well as 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, all of Marion.
Michael loved to raise and train pigeons. When he was not doing this he was out camping and fishing. His favorite chore was cutting the grass, and his favorite thing to do with his grandchildren was bribe them with candy.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 from 6p.m. to 8p.m., at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20th, 2020, at The Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan McBeth officiating. On-line condolences can be made at www.Boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020