Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
2816 Marion-Waldo Road
Marion, OH
Michael Fleming Orahood


Michael Fleming Orahood Obituary
Michael Fleming Orahood

- - Born May 10, 1948 Passed on 02/19/2019

Born in Delaware, Ohio, Michael grew up in Prospect, Ohio. Graduated from Elgin High School and attended THE Ohio State University.

Michael worked for the Marion County Engineer's office for 30 years. After 30 years of service he retired. Even before retirement he loved riding his Harley.

Mike loved his LORD God and his Church, Central Baptist Church. While in Florida we missed our family, friends and our Church .

In 1998, God brought Mikey & Cathi together. Together they enjoyed riding the Harley, living in the mountains, camping with Ohio Good Sam.s in their Recreational RV.

He loved his family. With his son David in Tampa, Fl they talked all the time about their love for OSU and other sports

Son Keith, was always there for his Dad, no matter what we needed.

The grandchildren, Oh my, he loved all those children. He so enjoyed going to all their sports events when he could.

When the great grandchildren came along he could hardly hold back the tears.

Mike was an only child but had lots of family, with his step children and Cathi's family, he was surrounded by family & love.

Preceded in death by his mother, Anne Orahood and his Father, George Orahood

Surviving:

Wife - Catherine S.Orahood, Prospect, OH

Sons - David Orahood, St. Petersburg, Fl and Keith (Aimee) Johnson, Marysville, OH

Step Children - Jodi Gaines, Hobe Sound, Fl, and Kimberly (Dave) Ferrara Annapolis, MD

Grandchildren, Sarah Kartsher, Phoenix, AZ Austen (Samatha), Johnson, Centerburg, OH,

Trey Johnson, Jordan Johnson, and Hunter Johnson, all living in Marysville, OH

Great Grand Children - Maddox, Mya

Step Great Grand Children, Lucas, Marco, & Sabrina

Celebration of Life to be held on March 23, 2019, at Central Baptist Church @ 12:00 noon

Officiating - Pastor Ryan Strothers

Meal to follow service

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Central Baptist Church

2816 Marion-Waldo Road

Marion, OH 43302
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 9, 2019
