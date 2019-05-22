|
Michael Gale Schwaderer
Villa Rica, GA. - Michael Gale Schwaderer, 62, formerly of Indian Lake, OH, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica.
He was born in Marion, Ohio on August 28, 1956, the son of the late Paul Edwin Schwaderer and the late Virginia Naomi Samples. He graduated from high school and when he ordered his class ring he added the National Honor Society Emblem to his ring application, making him a "self declared" member of the National Honor Society. This early declaration followed him through a long and very successful career which began in April, 1980 when he became the 141st person hired at Honda of America in Marysville, Ohio. He remained with Honda in Marysville until November, 2004 when he transferred to Honda Precision Parts of Georgia, and in June, 2005, he moved from Indian Lake, Ohio to Mirror Lake in Villa Rica, Georgia. During his long and very successful career with Honda of America, he traveled extensively for more than twenty-five years to Japan, Belgium, Egypt, Brussels, Mexico, Canada and many other countries and was overseer for many important projects for Honda. He served as the representative for Honda on the West Georgia Work Force Development Board and reported directly to the governor. He officially retired from his Senior Management position with Honda on April 1, 2018 with thirty-eight years of dedicated and faithful service - proving that his "early self-declaration" for his life had been wonderfully and successfully fulfilled. In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring old Mustangs and had restored a beautiful 1966 Mustang. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather and a friend to the many people he met on this journey called "Life".
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Paul Schwaderer.
Survivors include his wife of forty-three years, Karen Wells Schwaderer of Villa Rica; two sons, Benjamin (Ben) Schwaderer and Mahogany Wood of Villa Rica, GA and Jason Schwaderer and his wife, Abby, of London, Ohio; a sister, Tina Schwaderer of Covington, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Kayla Schwaderer, Kennedy Schwaderer and Sebastian Wood; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Allan and Elba Post of Indian Lake, Ohio; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Mary) Post and Chuck (Jill) Post; two sisters-in-law, Mary (Don) Quesenberry and Susan (Bret) Stahler; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A celebration of Michael's life will begin at 7:00 pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview with gathering of family and friends from 5-7. A meal will follow at Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Condolences can be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Local arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.
Published in the Marion Star on May 22, 2019