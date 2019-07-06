|
|
Michael Huffman
Marion - Michael Eugene Huffman, age 62 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. On July 4, 1956, he was born to the late Donald and Ruth (Blanton) Huffman in Marion, and on November 12, 1981, he married his wife Tammy (Hunt) Huffman in Odessa, Texas.
Michael loved the lake, and he enjoyed the Piccadilly Circus. He also enjoyed cars, and he spent much of his life as an auto mechanic. He was a man who never knew a stranger, and he truly loved the Lord.
He is survived by his wife Tammy Huffman; his sons Mike Huffman, Jr., and Joshua (Michele) Huffman; his daughters Tracy (Laura) Huffman, Tonya White, and Beth (Orlando) Flores; his sisters Connie Huffman and Lisa Huffman; his grandchildren Christopher, Cheyenne (Craig), Owen, Gabriela, Dakota, Hannah, Jasmine, Hailey, Landyn, Orlando, Tanner, Nevaeh, and Jennifer; his nieces and nephews Jonathan, Stacy, Brittany, Shawn, Jamie, and Marissa; his special friend and brother Davey Whitacre; and one great-grandchild on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Ruth Huffman and his daughter Shannon Huffman.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2 pm at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on July 6, 2019