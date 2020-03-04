|
Michael L. Berry, 71, of Marion Ohio and Peoria Arizona, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Peoria AZ on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Mike was born on November 3, 1948 in Kenton to Carl and Mary (Mathena) Berry. He grew up in LaRue and attended Elgin Schools. He graduated with the class of 1966 from Elgin High School. Following graduation, he entered the US Air Force in April 1967. He retired May 1, 1987 as CMSGT after 20 years of service.
Following USAF retirement, he went to work at Lockheed-Martin Corp. for 17 years before retiring from there. Mike married Sok Im Yi on Jan 9, 1991 in Seoul Korea.
He loved to travel, visiting 43 states and 43 countries, many through his years in the AF and working at Lockheed-Martin. When he wasn't traveling on business, he was traveling with his wife and best friends, Clint and Monna Born. He enjoyed winters in Arizona where he could ski in the morning and play golf in the afternoon. Mike was very handy with home repairs and anything he put his mind to. Golf and skiing were his passions in life as well as his wife and family. Clint also was his golfing buddy.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Carl in 1974, mother, Mary Beckel in 2019, stepfather Robert (Bob) Beckel and brother, William (Bill) Berry, both in 2004.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sok Im; sons, Travis (Michelle Alonso) of Texas and Ryan (Renea)
Berry of New York; and 12 grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother Rick (Debi) Berry of LaRue and nieces, nephews, and cousins, and very dear friends, Clint and Monna Born. His graduating class of 1966 was a very tight knit group with many dear friends in the group.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their loving care of Mike and the
family the past week and also the ALS Clinics in Scottsdale AZ and Columbus.
There will be a Celebration of Mike's life at a later date in Marion.
Donations may be made to the VA ALS Clinic, 3621 N. Wells Fargo Ave., Scottsdale AZ 85251
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020