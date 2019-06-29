Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Resources
Michael Lynn (Mike) Wagner


1940 - 2019
Michael Lynn (Mike) Wagner Obituary
Michael (Mike) Lynn Wagner

Columbus - Michael (Mike) Lynn Wagner, 79, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on June 27, 2019 surrounded by his friends and family following a decade long battle with cancer. Mike is survived by his wife, Carolyn, son Michael (Laura), and daughter Amanda. Mike was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on February 4, 1940. In 1958, Mike enrolled in The Ohio State University, where he became an active and lifelong member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. Mike earned a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture Economics, with a minor in Animal Science. Through his very long and successful career within Ohio's, Illinois', and Florida's, agricultural industry, Mike developed programs to increase education, market development, and research for the corn industry globally. During his career, Mike traveled to 26 countries on five continents representing Ohio farmers. One of Mike's career highlights was establishing the Ohio Corn Marketing Program in 1989, which resulted in substantial investment in Ohio agriculture and the introduction of ethanol production into Ohio. Mike was a loving husband, father, and Buckeyes fan. His hunger for life, quick wit, and thirst for knowledge will be missed by all who knew him. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Schoedinger Funeral Home at 6699 North High Street. The family will receive friends from 10am until the time of the service. To share memories or condolences with the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on June 29, 2019
