Michael Schurch
Marion - Michael Leonard Schurch was born to Mr. Glenn and Mrs. Dorothy (Ehret) on August 7, 1949. His education includes a bachelor's degree in Education and Bible; post-graduate work in Rehabilitation Counseling; and ordination as an Independent Ordained Minister. His professional life included a brief tenure teaching middle school followed by a 29-year employment history with the Marion County Board of DD. Michael's caring spirit contributed to the development of case management/service-support systems for individuals served. He spent many years in the position of Director and Chief Information Officer, where his posture and personality were marked with an overriding focus on person-centered decision making. Upon his retirement in 2008, Michael spent countless hours volunteering his time and skill sets assisting numerous non-profit groups and agencies including: the Ohio Poetry Associations and the Mid-Ohio Fine Art Society. Michael attended the Rise Church in Marion, where he enjoyed fellowship and opportunities to grow the church ministries through technology and digital platforms. Of greatest importance to Michael was his family and children. He often expressed full joy in their endeavors and supported them in unique and loving ways. Left to remember his legacy are: Children; Isaiah Michael Schurch, Hannah Grace Schurch, Danae (Schurch) Marquis, Danielle (Schurch) Hoff, Danara (Schurch) Moore, and Shannon Eugene Davis (stepson). Grandchildren; Moriah Marquis, Eden Marquis, Jadon Marquis, Achaia Marquis, Ella Hoff, Ivy Hoff, and Von Davis; and his ex-wife whom he considered as his lifelong support and best friend, Linda Schurch. Siblings include Cindy Louise Rasey. Preceding Michael in his death: Terry Lee Schurch (brother) and Parents, Glenn and Dorothy Schurch. In honor of Michael, any contributions and memorials in his celebration of life can be directed to the James Cancer Hospital toward further research. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Rise Church: 2434 Smeltzer Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302 2:00-3:00 PM for calling Hours with Family (All welcome). 3:30 PM: Private Memorial Service (Immediate Family). Arrangements entrusted by Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Marion Star on June 25, 2019