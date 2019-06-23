Michael Thomas Osterholt



MARION - Michael Thomas Osterholt, age 72 of Marion, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.



Michael was born January 15, 1947 on Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, Florida, the son of William Henry and Marguerite "Marge" E. (Clark) Osterholt. Michael was educated in Marion and graduated with an associate's degree from Marion Business College. He worked at Fairfield Engineering for over 27 years.



Michael proudly served his county in the United States Air Force serving as a radio dispatcher.



Michael was a member of the Nazarene Church in Marion and enjoyed singing in the choir. He was involved in the yearly production of, How Great Thou Art, performed at the Palace Theatre. He was a collector of lighthouses and eagles and enjoyed watching classic movies. Above all he loved his family and being able to cook for them was something he always treasured.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Shirley Diane Taylor-Osterholt; children: Ryan (Melanie Bay) Osterholt, Rebecca (Joshua) Dom, Reed (Jenny) Osterholt, Dorinda Taylor and Candi (Damien) Taylor-Pauline; grandchildren: Jack Bay-Vinka, Johnny Bay-Vinka, Senna Dom, Adilyn Dom, Bradley Cornelius and Brooke Osterholt; and brother Greg (Diane) Osterholt.



Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at Marion First Church of the Nazarene, 233 W Church St. from 10AM to 12Noon; Funeral service will follow at 12Noon; Burial will be Tuesday at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428 at 1PM.



If so desired, donations may be made to Covenant House, P.O. Box 731 New York, NY 10108-0900



Published in the Marion Star on June 23, 2019