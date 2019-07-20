|
Michelle "Mickey" Jones
Marion - Michelle "Mickey" Jones, 42 of Marion, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.
She was born February 16, 1977 in Marion to the late Terrance S. and Faye (Thompson) Welch. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Angela Glover, and her father and mother-in-law, Donald and Gloria Jones.
On July 10, 1993 she married Donald Junior Jones and he survives. Also surviving are her children, Donald L. "DJ" (Alisia) Jones, Marion; Jesse Smith, Marion; Terra Jean Jones, Marion; Amanda Maxine Jones, Tiffin; Brothers, Kevin Jones, Marion; Steve Welch, Marion, Terrance Welch, Marion; sister Karrie Millisor, Marion; granddaughter, Jaylynn Frank; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed going camping and taking golf cart rides. Mickey loved her children and her granddaughter and always enjoyed coloring with Jesse and Jaylynn. She will be missed by her family as well as her dogs.
A Celebration of Life will take place Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the (www.kidney.org)
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on July 20, 2019