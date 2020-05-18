|
|
Mildred "Millie" Berkshire
Marion - Mildred Berkshire, age 88 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Bucyrus Hospital. On February 14, 1932, she was born to the late Albert and Edna Mildred (Everly) Simpkins, and in January of 1948, she married her late husband, Jack Berkshire.
Millie was an avid Ohio State fan, and she was a 56-year member of Moose Lodge 889 and a lifetime member of American Legion Post 162. She operated the Red Lion Lounge for 6 years. She enjoyed her 25-year stay at Seton Square, where she organized many activities and made sure the building was beautifully decorated for every holiday, and she delivered the Marion Star there for 13 years. She enjoyed ceramics, quilting, and crocheting, and she also enjoyed playing Euchre and Bunko.
She is survived by her children Don Berkshire of Marion, Nancy King of Washington, and Kevin (Linda) Berkshire of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her siblings Eileen Elsasser, Robert Gattshall, and William Gattshall; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Berkshire, her parents Albert and Edna, and her brother Roy Everly.
No services will be observed at this time.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020