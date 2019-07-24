Mildred Delores "Del" Hinamon



Marion - Mildred Delores "Del" (Yeoman) Hinamon, age 94, of Marion, passed away peacefully at The Wyndmoor of Marion on Sunday, July 21, 2019.



Del was born in Saskatchewan, Canada on June 7, 1925 to the late Reamer Sr. and Cora (Famulener) Yeoman and grew up in Abingdon, Illinois.



After moving to Marion, Del worked for several years for Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. While there, the local mailman, Howard Hinamon, caught her eye and the two were married on December 4, 1973. Howard passed away August 15, 1988. In addition to working at Chapel Heights, Del worked for the City of Marion, where she was the secretary to Mayor Osgood.



As a woman of faith, Del attended Liberty United Methodist Church in Kirkpatrick. Here, she played the piano and sang during services.



Civically, Del was a member of The DAR (Daughters of American Revolution), Ohio Federation of Music Clubs, and the Marion Music Club



Left to remember Del's memory is sisters-in-law, Dorothy Yeoman, and Mary Ellen Whitrow and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, Del was preceded in death by siblings, Miriam (Charles) Marshall, Joe (Jeana) Yeoman, Donald Yeoman, and Janice Thornton.



Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel (360 East Center St., Marion) on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10 until 11 am. An 11 am funeral will be held at the funeral home with Pastor David Smithey officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made in Del's honor to Kindred Hospice Foundation (checks to Grace Foundation) or The American .



Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Del's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on July 24, 2019