Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Minnie F. "Mickey" Gamble Obituary
Minnie F. "Mickey" Gamble

Marion - Minnie F. "Mickey" Gamble, age 85, of Marion passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 3:16 PM in the Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born in Marion, Ohio on December 8, 1933 to the late Charles F. and Mildred F. (Vansickle) Hinton.

She married Jeffie "Jay" Gamble in Marion, Ohio on March 27, 1973 and he preceded her in death on February 3, 2004. Minnie is survived by four sons; James (Chris) Thompson of Piqua, OH., Kenny Ray Aldridge of Marion, OH., Dean (Kim) Aldridge of Punta Gorda, FL., & Scott (Tina) Aldridge of Port Charlotte, FL., three daughters; Lynn (Kevin) Schultz, Vickie (Paul) VanDorn, & Debbie (Tom) Rowland all of Marion, OH., a sister; Betty Delaney of Marion, OH. 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, and seven step children; June Rox of Mansfield, OH., John (Susie) Gamble of Marysville, OH., Jeff (Paula) Gamble of Marion, OH., Jerry, Rick, and David Gamble, & Sue Wood-Olack. Minnie was preceded in death by a sister; Bessie Hinton.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday following Visitation. Pastor Ronda Purtee will be officiating with burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Victory, OH. Donations may be made to The Marion Area Humane Society in Minnie's name. Online condolences may be sent to; www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 24, 2019
