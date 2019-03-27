Minnie Florence McCoy



MARION - Minnie Florence McCoy, age 104 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Heartland of Marion.



Minnie was born on February 2, 1915 in Bath County, KY, 1 of 6 children born to Isaac Jefferson and Rachel Lucinda (Wilson) Reed. At a very young age, Minnie went to work at RC Reynolds. It was there she meet her future husband, Thomas Denbo McCoy. They were married early at the age of 14. The newlyweds moved from Maysville, KY to Vinton Count and then to Marion where they made their home. Minnie's favorite pastime was sightseeing throughout Ohio and Kentucky. Rummage sales and yard sales were also a favorite of hers. Minnie was deeply devoted to her faith and enjoyed attending church services. Above all, family was cherished by Minnie and she leaves a lasting legacy spanning 7 generations.



She is survived by her children: Dorothy Back, Lenor Rhoden, Rosemary Green, Ruth McCoy, Williard McCoy and David McCoy; 35 great grandchildren and 5 generations beyond that.



Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Thomas Denbo McCoy and children: Denbo McCoy, Jr., Thomas Elmer McCoy, Judie Benge, James Edward McCoy.



Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 12PM to 2PM; Funeral service will follow at 2PM; Burial will be Friday at Elk Cemetery, MacArthur, Ohio at 1PM.



condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 27, 2019