Centerville - Mitchell "Mitch" Guy Biederman, age 55 of Centerville, passed away Monday September 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Lisa; his talented children, Ellie, Brock and Carly, his mother, Shirley; two sisters, Louine Moodispaugh (Randy) and Angela Goth (Paul) and his Soccer, Dance, and Cross Country families. He was proud to work and be a part of the Centerville City School District, and the number 1 fan of the Elk Community #EPND. On Sunday, September 29, 2019, there will be a viewing from 3-6pm, followed by a memorial service at 6:30 pm, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Yolandi Bresler officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Life Connections. On line condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 27, 2019