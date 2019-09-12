Services
Molly (Blevins) Humphrey


1960 - 2019
Molly (Blevins) Humphrey Obituary
Molly (Blevins) Humphrey

Marion - Molly Blevins Humphrey, age 59 of Marion, went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2019. She was born on April 9, 1960.

She is survived by her husband Steve, and she is the mother of one daughter, Nancy Lute, and two sons, Terry and Charles Brumfield. She is the grandmother of 7 grandkids and 3 great-grandkids, and she is also survived by her mother Ollie Bass of Marion. 3 brothers survive: John (Sandy) Blevins, James (Patty) Blevins, and Mike Blevins, and 2 sisters: Ellie Blevins and Layne Blevins of Marion.

She was preceded in death by her father John Blevins and her sister Martha Blevins.

Services will be held at McKinley Park, 1000 McKinley Park Blvd., in Marion, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 12 noon with Opel Collinsworth officiating.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 12, 2019
