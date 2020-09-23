To my precious grandma,

I will never forget all of our long talks, all of our laughs, and all the wonderful memories. I will cherish those times forever and always. Thank you for taking care of my babies so I could get through nursing school. You blessed my life more than I can ever put into words. I miss you so much already. I am eternally grateful for the love you gave me. My cup runneth over. I love you to eternity and back. Until we meet again...

-Your Courtney

Courtney Brodkorb

Grandchild